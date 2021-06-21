Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its target price boosted by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HES. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.21.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.78. 5,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,019. Hess has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $90.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $9,478,512.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 831,660 shares of company stock worth $66,399,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 254.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hess by 37.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $122,622,000 after buying an additional 696,305 shares during the period. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

