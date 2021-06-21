HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 614.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,819 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Sabine Royalty Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 9,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Sabine Royalty Trust stock opened at $37.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $551.71 million, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.85. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $26.47 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The energy company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 655.41% and a net margin of 91.56%. The business had revenue of $9.74 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sabine Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

