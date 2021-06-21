HighTower Advisors LLC Has $202,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $15.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.57. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $16.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

