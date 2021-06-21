HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,514 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CRH by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in CRH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRH opened at $49.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15. CRH plc has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $53.28.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

