HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.56. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $31.64.

