HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 52.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 147.7% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $701,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.48. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 12 month low of $31.04 and a 12 month high of $36.18.

