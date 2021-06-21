HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 893 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Daniels&Tansey LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $46.20 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $48.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.94.

