HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 777.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 273.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at $201,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $56.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.65. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $75.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.66%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director John B. Blystone sold 17,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $1,240,240.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,596 shares in the company, valued at $12,997,183.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $261,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,325.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,272 shares of company stock valued at $12,772,542. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

