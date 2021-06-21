Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,205,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,084 shares during the period. Hillenbrand makes up approximately 5.0% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors owned approximately 1.60% of Hillenbrand worth $57,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 31.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HI traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $42.39. 5,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.80.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.31%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

