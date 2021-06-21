HOQU (HQX) Market Cap Achieves $341,439.11

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One HOQU coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. HOQU has a market capitalization of $341,439.11 and $1.21 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

