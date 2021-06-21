Horizen (ZEN) Trading 29.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $59.28 or 0.00182260 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $664.91 million and $79.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.30 or 0.00323757 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00112246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004721 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000800 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 11,217,075 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

Horizen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

