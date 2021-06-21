H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in H&R Block by 4.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 36,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in H&R Block by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 67,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in H&R Block by 9.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. H&R Block’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

