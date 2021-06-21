Hudson Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 110.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.96.

Shares of WDC opened at $69.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.78.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.