Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Highbridge Capital Management Sells 3,500 Shares

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 3,500 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $12,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 70,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $245,700.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 101,564 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $383,911.92.

On Thursday, May 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,227 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $65,557.08.

On Monday, April 26th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 30,233 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $122,141.32.

On Monday, April 19th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 190,862 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $763,448.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 37,863 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $152,209.26.

On Thursday, April 8th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $637,210.32.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $102,349.04.

Shares of HYMC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. 401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,515. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $182.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.35. Hycroft Mining had a negative net margin of 196.13% and a negative return on equity of 11,749.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYMC. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Hycroft Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2020, its Hycroft mine had proven and probable mineral reserves of 11.9 million ounces of gold, and 478.5 million ounces of silver.

