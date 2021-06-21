i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.05% of i3 Verticals worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In related news, Director David K. Morgan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,690. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $30.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $965.00 million, a P/E ratio of -142.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.62. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.13 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.71.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.