Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares during the quarter. Illumina comprises 1.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned 0.37% of Illumina worth $208,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,289 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $18,546,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,065 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,122 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on ILMN shares. Barclays started coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $376.89.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,764.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.53, for a total value of $1,518,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,524,541.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,114 shares of company stock worth $7,244,188 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $456.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.45. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.42 and a 52 week high of $555.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.