IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 618 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHO. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $51.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $51.64.

