IMA Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

IMA Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,818.00 to $1,720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total value of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at $26,939,996.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,667 shares of company stock worth $7,003,143 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,399.63 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,018.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,579.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,407.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

