IMI (LON:IMI) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,750

IMI (LON:IMI) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,310.38 ($17.12).

LON IMI opened at GBX 1,696 ($22.16) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,600.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11. IMI has a 52-week low of GBX 891.50 ($11.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,741 ($22.75).

In other news, insider Ajai Puri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders acquired 3,029 shares of company stock worth $4,002,248 in the last three months.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

