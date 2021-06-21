Impala Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Impala Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 683,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,750 shares during the quarter. At Home Group makes up about 1.3% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC’s holdings in At Home Group were worth $19,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in At Home Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other At Home Group news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $615,486.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $642,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 22,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $800,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,787 shares of company stock valued at $1,956,969. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOME. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. At Home Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.94.

Shares of NYSE HOME traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.75. 49,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,776. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.43. At Home Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a return on equity of 61.69% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. At Home Group’s quarterly revenue was up 183.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

