Impala Asset Management LLC Sells 598,192 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Impala Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 598,192 shares during the period. Knight-Swift Transportation comprises about 1.8% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Impala Asset Management LLC owned 0.33% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $26,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth about $52,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after acquiring an additional 981,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $109,912.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KCG raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.13. 1,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,011. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.65%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.