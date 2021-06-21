Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target Raised to C$45.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$28.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and set a C$49.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$38.98.

Shares of TSE IMO opened at C$38.89 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$14.86 and a twelve month high of C$42.36. The stock has a market cap of C$28.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.79 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 3.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.26%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

