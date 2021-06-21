Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Down to $26.57

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.57, but opened at $25.85. Inhibrx shares last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 2,374 shares traded.

INBX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $983.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $323,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.