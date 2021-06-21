Insider Buying: Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director Kim P. Kamdar acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $11,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,287 shares in the company, valued at $22,565.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ EVFM traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.17. 13,998,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,630,859. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $120.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVFM. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,087,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 526,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

