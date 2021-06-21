Insider Buying: Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) Insider Acquires 229,758 Shares of Stock

Marmota Limited (ASX:MEU) insider Colin Rose purchased 229,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$10,109.35 ($7,220.97).

Colin Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Marmota alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Colin Rose acquired 641,059 shares of Marmota stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,565.54 ($19,689.67).

On Thursday, April 15th, Colin Rose acquired 516,000 shares of Marmota stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,188.00 ($15,848.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 26.34, a current ratio of 26.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Marmota Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for uranium, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Junction Dam uranium project located 15 km east from the Honeymoon in-situ recovery uranium mine 50 km west of broken hill kilometers located to the west of Broken Hill, Australia.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Marmota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marmota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.