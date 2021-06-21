Insider Selling: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Chad L. Gareau sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.12, for a total value of C$27,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,215.52.

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. Canadian Utilities Limited has a 12 month low of C$29.96 and a 12 month high of C$36.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.63 billion and a PE ratio of 28.42.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$907.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CU. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

