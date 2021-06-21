Insider Selling: Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Major Shareholder Sells 2,152 Shares of Stock

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) major shareholder W.R. Stephens, Iii 2012 Trust sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $60,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,673.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CONN traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $25.98. 375,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,103. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $762.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.25. Conn’s had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $363.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conn’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,836,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 176.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 622,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after acquiring an additional 397,771 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 562.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 221,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,183,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 169,196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 165.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 238,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 148,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CONN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

