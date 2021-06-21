Insider Selling: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Major Shareholder Sells 2,675,000 Shares of Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.78. 240,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,719. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.92.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
