Insider Selling: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Major Shareholder Sells 2,675,000 Shares of Stock

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,675,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $34,240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.78. 240,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,719. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.76 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.92.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 191.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

