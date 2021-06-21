Insider Selling: First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Sells 98,413 Shares of Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total transaction of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10.

TSE:FM opened at C$25.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$28.81. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$9.06 and a 12 month high of C$35.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of C$17.89 billion and a PE ratio of 616.90.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 2.4899998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FM shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.42.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.