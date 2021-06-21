Insider Selling: G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.61 on Monday, reaching $31.99. 350,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.64. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIII shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,457,000 after purchasing an additional 86,732 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.