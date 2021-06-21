Insider Selling: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Insider Sells $107,367.68 in Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
JLL stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,592. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.76.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
