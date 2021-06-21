Insider Selling: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Insider Sells $107,367.68 in Stock

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total transaction of $107,367.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

JLL stock traded up $6.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 13,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,592. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.67 and a 1 year high of $212.95. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.76.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,832,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.