Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 1,261 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $227,522.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.
MEDP traded up $5.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.62. 4,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,738. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
