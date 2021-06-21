Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 1,261 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $227,522.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,499,596.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

MEDP traded up $5.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.62. 4,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,738. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,731,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

