Insider Selling: RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Sells 300,000 Shares of Stock

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

RPC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.71. 1,157,449 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,050. RPC, Inc. has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $7.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 2.12.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RPC in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in RPC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

