Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 550 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $91,700.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total value of $323,974.00.

Shares of SITM stock traded up $0.59 on Monday, reaching $120.03. 128,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,105. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -240.06 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SiTime has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,963,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiTime by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after buying an additional 135,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

