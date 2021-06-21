Insider Selling: Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Sells 7,398 Shares of Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $307,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,742,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

UPLD stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.32. The stock had a trading volume of 262,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,601. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.17 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 716.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at $37,647,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Upland Software by 77.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $16,922,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Upland Software by 32.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

