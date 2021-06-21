Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.66

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$25.66 and last traded at C$169.12, with a volume of 219788 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$166.51.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$29.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$163.76.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.5699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total value of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

