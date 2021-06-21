International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) will report $103.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.80 million and the lowest is $102.00 million. International Money Express reported sales of $85.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full year sales of $417.50 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $451.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for International Money Express.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 9.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,997,000 after acquiring an additional 749,925 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,857,000 after acquiring an additional 168,512 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 99.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,077,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,170,000 after acquiring an additional 536,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 18.8% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 976,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,662,000 after acquiring an additional 154,531 shares during the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMXI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 269,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $605.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $18.69.

International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

