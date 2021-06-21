Internet Computer Market Capitalization Tops $4.99 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and approximately $279.71 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.72 or 0.00118148 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00050397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00149130 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,625.00 or 0.99546414 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002643 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 469,540,695 coins and its circulating supply is 128,985,798 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

