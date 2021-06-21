Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,693 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $4,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,025,000 after purchasing an additional 909,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,344 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after acquiring an additional 902,815 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 817,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after acquiring an additional 34,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,862,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $59.96 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80.

