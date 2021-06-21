Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Acquired by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up about 9.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $19,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.97. The stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,321. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $177.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.92.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

