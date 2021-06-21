Investors Purchase High Volume of Lydall Put Options (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 3,136 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,921% compared to the average daily volume of 78 put options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lydall by 4.4% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in Lydall by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lydall by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Lydall in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, TheStreet raised Lydall from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.16. Lydall had a positive return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter.
About Lydall
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
