Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,063 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Iron Mountain worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sun Life Financial INC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 12,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 20,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 22.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,587 shares of company stock worth $5,664,231. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

IRM opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.28. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.36 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

