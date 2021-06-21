iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by WealthStone Inc.

WealthStone Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 0.6% of WealthStone Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. WealthStone Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000.

NYSEARCA:IEUR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.67. 12,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.89. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $42.03 and a 1-year high of $59.91.

