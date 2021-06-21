iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Shares Sold by 3D L Capital Management LLC

3D L Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,512 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 3.5% of 3D L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 3D L Capital Management LLC owned about 1.62% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $13,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

IVLU traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.67. 27,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,894. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $27.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28.

