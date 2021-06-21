iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Holdings Lifted by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 3.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $15,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,943,000 after buying an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,087,000. Minot Capital LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $119,954,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,010,000 after purchasing an additional 722,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,700,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.98. 43,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,695. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $72.17 and a 12-month high of $101.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.15.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.