iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 291,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $17,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the first quarter worth about $90,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 146.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $62.55 on Monday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.24.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

