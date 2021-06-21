iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Position Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 221.7% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 668.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 61,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $234.61 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.12 and a 1 year high of $239.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.55.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

