iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $13,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.05 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.74 and a twelve month high of $174.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.14.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

