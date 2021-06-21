iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $114.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

