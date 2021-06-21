iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $417.90 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $300.11 and a one year high of $425.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.